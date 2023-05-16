NORTON — With no discussion, residents at Monday’s annual town meeting passed a nearly $70 million budget for the coming fiscal year.
A total of 117 residents turned out for the nearly two-hour meeting in the high school auditorium.
The $69.97 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 represents a $3.59 million, or 5.4%, hike over this year.
Local schools are getting 4.1% more and general government a 1.9% increase.
The school department had requested $1.66 million more that would have brought it a 9.1% increase.
Overtime for the fire and police departments had been reduced, which the finance committee warns could cut staffing for some shifts and lengthen response times.
The budget is being funded partly by $1.12 million from a key reserve fund known as free cash that is made up of unanticipated revenue and savings. Another $707,500 was used from another reserve fund, the stabilization account, to balance the level services budget. The latter will cover state mandated increases in special education, finance committee members said.
State aid is estimated to come in at $17.4 million.
The water department budget runs $4.74 million, and the sewer department budget totals $2.35 million. Both are supported by customer fees.
A total of $219,625 was approved for employee contracts above what was appropriated for this year’s budget.
During a special town meeting within the annual meeting, to supplement this year’s spending, another $126,682 was approved. That included $101,682 for school transportation.
At the annual meeting, about $1.1 million was supported for building and equipment items commonly known as capital items.
In addition, $900,000 was approved for a new well, and $375,000 for an aeration system for the water tank on Cottage Street.
Upon questioning from a resident, Town Manager Michael Yunits said it’s hoped federal funds will help pay for the new well but the town will have to provide matching money.
A new traffic signal in front of fire station headquarters, estimated to cost $85,000, was also supported.
A zoning bylaw amendment for the town’s flood plain district passed after some discussion.
One key change is instead of requiring flood elevation data for subdivisions greater than 50 lots or five acres (which is less), the new measure will require the data for any housing developments more than five acres.
The revision is being required by Federal Emergency Management Agency by the end of the year, and about 60 homes in town could have lost flood insurance if the bylaw wasn’t revised, planning board Chairman Tim Griffin said.
Other changes are adding procedures for noncompliance, and having the building commissioner serve as the flood plain administrator.
The changes have been pre-approved by FEMA, which determines flood insurance maps, Griffin said.
“There is a lot of issues with this bylaw,” said Joseph Cogliano of Bay Road, who voted for the revisions but promised to push for changes for the fall town meeting. “It deals with your property rights. There are a lot of wet areas in this town.”
