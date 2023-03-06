NORTON — There are races shaping up for select board, school committee and town moderator in the April 29 annual town election.
If a resident wants to put their hat in the ring to run, however, they don’t have much time.
The deadline is Thursday to take out nomination papers from the town clerk’s office at town hall.
There is a race for a three-year term for the one select board seat expiring.
Board member Michael Toole and Denise Luciano have returned papers, which have been certified as having enough signatures of registered voters, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
Toole is wrapping up his first three-year term.
There could also be races for school board and town moderator.
Sandra Ollerhead has pulled candidacy papers for a three-year seat on the school committee. Justine Callanan previously took out papers for the seat, and neither candidate has returned papers.
The term of Chair Carolyn Gallagher is expiring.
Two more residents have pulled papers for moderator, which could have a three-way contest.
Robert Welsh and Paul J. Schleicher took out papers for the office that oversees town meeting and appoints finance committee members.
Previously, former selectman Jack Conway had taken out papers to run for the three-year post now held by Walter Eykel.
None of the three potential candidates have returned papers.
Planning board member Eric Norris has taken out papers, following board chair Timothy Griffin earlier, for re-election to three-year terms.
Steven Warchal has taken out papers for a two-year planning board spot left vacant by Bill Marr resigning. None of the three have returned papers.
Others who have turned in nomination papers are Joanne Collins for a five-year housing authority spot and Steven Bernstein for a three-year water and sewer commission slot.
Bernstein was appointed in 2022 to complete the term of the late Jim Riley.
Other offices available are one- and three-year board of assessors seats filled by Kristen Keating and Michael Masone.
The deadline to return papers is March 24.
