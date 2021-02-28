NORTON — The April 10 annual town election will feature a three-way race for select board and two ballot questions.
And there will be some new faces as some familiar ones depart from town boards.
Along with longtime select board member Brad Bramwell, Joseph Fernandes, who has been on planning board since 2006, will not be running for re-election.
Fernandes, who previously served as planning board chairman, is also the former longtime town administrator in Plainville.
It was previously reported Bramwell isn’t running for a fifth, three-year term.
In the only race that will be listed on the ballot, three residents are vying for two seats on the select board: Christine Deveau, board member Megan Artz and Frank Parker.
Artz defeated Parker in a special election in September to fill the remaining year in the term of Michael Flaherty, who resigned. That’s the second board seat expiring.
Those running unopposed are school board members Deniz Savas and Daniel Sheedy; Richard Dorney for a board of assessors seat held by Cheryl-Ann Senior, who took out papers but didn’t return them; and housing authority member Ralph Stefanelli.
No one is officially running for two planning board seats held by Fernandes and Oren Sigal, who took out papers but didn’t return them, or for water/sewer commission.
Those open spots can be filled by write-in candidates.
All offices are for three years except the housing authority spot, which is for five years.
“I expect it to be very busy,” Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said of the election.
“We have a contested select board race and two questions, the charter commission and the debt exclusion.”
Ballot questions
The ballot will also contain two questions.
The Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion is for a new town hall, community/senior center and athletic complex.
The charter commission proposes changes to the town charter, including doing away with town meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.