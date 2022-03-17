NORTON — Contests for the select board and school committee will be on the ballot of the April 30 annual town election.
With this week’s deadline to return candidacy papers, school board member Sheri Cohen, selectwoman Renee Deley and Nicholas Schleicher will be vying for two three-year school board seats.
The school board seat of Kathleen Stern is also expiring but she didn’t take out nomination papers.
Deley is also running for re-election to the select board and Kevin Snyder, Rob Welsh and Steve Hornsby are also running for the two available three-year board seats. Hornsby is on the planning board
The seat of Jack Conway is also expiring, and while he took out papers, he didn’t return them to run for a second term.
Zack Tsilis, Anabella Pesa, Robert Pesa, and Anthony Kolodziejczuk also had pulled papers for the select board but didn’t return them.
Deley would have to decline one of the positions if elected to both boards because the town charter prohibits a resident from serving on two elected boards, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
If Deley wins election to both boards anddoesn’t accept the school committee spot, someone can be appointed by a joint meeting of the school and select boards. However, if Deley doesn’t wish to continue serving on the select board, a special election would have to be held.
For water/sewer commission, Steven Bernstein is a candidate for a one-year slot and incumbent Steven Bishop has no opposition for a three-year term.
For housing authority, member Paul Ruozzi is slated for a three-year term and member James Dinsel for a five-year term. Incumbent Charles Reynolds took out papers for a two-year term but didn’t return them. There can be a write-in candidate.
Nobody pulled papers for three three-year planning board seats or one- and three-year terms on the board of assessors.
“Hopefully we will see write-ins for those two boards at the election,” Longhurst said.
One of the planning board seats is vacant, the other two are held by vice chairwoman Julie Oakley and Kevin O’Neil. One of the assessor seats is vacant, the other held by Carolann McCarron.
“I think we may have a crowd seeing that the select board and the school committee are contested, which is exciting, unless there are any withdrawals,” Longhurst said.