NORTON — The select board and school committee are sparking a lot of interest in the April 30 annual town election, with the deadline Thursday to pull candidacy papers.
School board member Sheri Cohen, Selectwoman Renee Deley and Nicholas Schleicher have returned nomination papers for two three-year school board seats, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said. The school board seat of Kathleen Stern is also expiring.
Deley has also returned papers for re-election to the select board and Kevin Snyder, who also took out papers for school board, has returned papers for select board.
The three-year select board seat of Jack Conway is also expiring and he has taken out papers for the board as has Rob Welch, Zack Tsilis, Anabella Pesa, Robert Pesa, and Anthony Kolodziejczuk.
Deley would have to decline one of the positions if elected to both boards because the town charter prohibits a resident from serving on two elected boards, Longhurst said.
If Deley comes out on the winning end for both boards, someone can be appointed by a joint meeting of the school and select boards if she doesn’t accept the school committee spot. However, if Deley doesn’t wish to continue serving on the select board, a special election would have to be held.
Water/sewer commissioner Steven Bernstein has returned papers for a one-year spot on the commission. There is also a three-year commission term available, and incumbent Steven Bishop has taken out papers for that slot but not returned them.
For housing authority, member Paul A. Ruozzi has returned papers for a three-year term, and member James Dinsel for a five-year term. Incumbent Charles Reynolds has taken out papers for a two-year term.
Other positions available are planning board, three three-year terms; and board of assessors, three-year term and one year.
One of the planning board seats is vacant, the other two are held by vice chairwoman Julie Oakley and Kevin O’Neil. One of the assessor seats is vacant, the other held by Carolann McCarron.
The deadline to return papers with the signatures of 50 registered voters is Monday, March 14.