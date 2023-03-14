NORTON — There could be a rare four races in the April 29 annual town election.
A few more residents took out nomination papers before last week’s deadline and contests are shaping up for select board, school committee, planning board and town moderator.
Select board member Michael Toole and Denise Luciano have returned nomination papers for the one three-year select board seat expiring, and the papers have been certified as having enough signatures of registered voters, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said. Toole is wrapping up his first three-year term.
For an expiring school committee seat, incumbent Carolyn Gallagher has decided to take out papers for another three-year term.
Previously, Sandra Ollerhead, who served on the charter commission, took out papers as did Justine Callanan, whose papers have been certified.
Planning board member Eric Norris and board chair Timothy Griffin could face a challenge from Daniel Horgan, who has also taken out papers for the two three-year terms. Griffin has returned papers and they have been certified.
Steven Warchal has taken out papers for a two-year planning board spot left vacant by Bill Marr’s resignation.
Three residents have pulled papers for moderator: Robert H. Welsh Jr., retired fire chief Paul J. Schleicher and former selectman Jack Conway. Schleicher and Conway have returned papers that are certified.
The three-year post now held by Walter Eykel oversees town meetings and appoints finance committee members.
Others who have turned in nomination papers are Joann Collins for a five-year housing authority spot and Steven Bernstein for a three-year water and sewer commission slot.
Bernstein was appointed in 2022 to complete the term of the late Jim Riley.
Board of assessor Michael Masone has taken out papers for a three-year assessor’s spot, and there is also a one-year term on that board available currently filled by Kristen Keating.
The deadline to return papers is March 24.