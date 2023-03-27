NORTON — The April 29 annual town election will feature three races: for select board, school committee, and town moderator.
With Friday’s deadline to return nomination papers, a fourth contest that had been shaping up, for planning board, fizzled out.
Select board member Michael Toole and Denise Luciano will face off for one three-year select board seat. Toole is wrapping up his first three-year term.
The candidates for a three-year school committee seat are Justine Callanan and Sandra Ollerhead. They will compete to fill the seat of Carolyn Gallagher, who didn’t return election papers. Ollerhead is a finance committee member who served on the charter commission.
Finance committee member and retired fire chief Paul J. Schleicher and former selectman Jack Conway are running for moderator.
Robert H. Welsh Jr. had taken out papers but withdrew. He didn’t submit enough signatures of registered voters on his candidacy papers, the town clerk’s office said.
The three-year post now held by Walter Eykel oversees town meetings and appoints finance committee members.
Planning board member Eric Norris and board chair Timothy Griffin are unopposed for two three-year terms.
Board member Daniel Horgan didn’t have enough signatures on his papers.
Steven Warchal had taken out papers for a two-year planning board spot left vacant by Bill Marr resigning but didn’t return papers.
That office can be filled by a write-in candidate at the election as can a one-year board of assessors seat filled by Kristen Keating.
Others with no challengers are Joann Collins for a five-year housing authority spot, Steven Bernstein for a three-year water and sewer commission slot, and board of assessors member Michael Masone for a three-year assessors seat.
Bernstein was appointed in 2022 to complete the term of the late Jim Riley.
There will also be a ballot question on whether to create a centralized department of public works. The change had been approved at town meeting.