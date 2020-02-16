NORTON -- Residents at the April 4 annual town election will be deciding the outcome of two races -- for town moderator and board of selectmen -- the latter of which would be changed to select board if one of two ballot questions is approved.
The town election date has been moved from Tuesday to a Saturday in the hopes of making it more convenient to voters and increase turnout. The location is also being moved from the high school to middle school, partly because of safety concerns.
Friday was the deadline for candidates to return nomination papers to the board of registrars, and all papers have had their voter signatures certified, according to Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst.
Vying to replace Town Moderator Bill Gouveia, who is stepping down after 12 years, are former longtime selectman Robert Kimball, and Walter Eykel, a software engineer.
Kimball lost in last year's town election after serving eight, three-year terms on the board of selectmen since 1995, and had been its chairman for 11 of his 24 years. Remaining active in town, he has been on many other committees, getting his start on the finance committee.
The moderator runs town meetings and appoints finance committee members.
Looking to replace Selectwoman Mary Steele, who is not running for a fifth, three-year term, are Michael Toole, who sits on the industrial development commission, and planning board member Kevin O’Neil.
O'Neil, a former school committee member, also recently served on the town hall/senior center building committee.
Facing no opposition on the ballot will be school committee member Carolyn Kurker Gallagher, and two planning board members, chairman Steven Hornsby and vice chairman Timothy Griffin.
Also, James Riley is running again for the board of assessors that he chairs, as is housing authority member Michael Young.
No one took out candidacy papers for water/sewer commission for a seat held by Scott Ollerhead. That position can be filled by a write-in candidate.
All positions are for three years except housing authority which is a five-year term.
The deadline to withdraw as a candidate is March 3, the last day to register to vote in the election is March 13, and the deadline for absentee ballot applications is April 3.
The ballot will feature two ballot questions. One would change the board of selectmen and selectman member to select board and select board members as other towns have done, including Mansfield.
The other referendum question asks voters to approve changing the name of the industrial development commission to the economic development commission.
Both are charter changes.
