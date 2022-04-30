NORTON -- Kevin Snyder and Steven Hornsby were elected to the select board, and incumbent Sheri Cohen and Nicholas Schleicher won seats on the school committee in Saturday's annual town election.
Snyder was the top vote-getter in the race for two three-year select board seats, with 707 votes, and Hornsby took in 542 votes. The third candidate on the ballot, Robert Welsh, received 511 votes.
Hornsby is on the planning board and Snyder serves on the finance committee. Hornsby, who has been on the planning board five years, chairing it for two years, is resigning from that board as the town charter prohibits residents from serving on two elected boards.
"I'm just excited to help the town," Hornsby said, noting he has overseen capital projects. "I look forward to helping the town in any way I can."
Cody Thompson, a member of the economic development commission, launched a write-in campaign for select board, but with 429 write-in votes for select board which weren't available, there was no chance he was elected.
The two select board members whose seats were expiring, board Chair Jack Conway and Renee Deley, didn't run for second terms. Deley ran for school board but was unsuccessful.
"Obviously I'm very excited. I think it validates the direction we want the town to go in," Snyder said. "I want to continue the great work Jack and Renee did, and look forward to working with Steve."
For the contest for two three-year school committee seats, Cohen won her third term with 715 votes, and Schleicher had 754 votes. Coming in third was Deley with 607 votes.
Cohen has chaired the school committee and Schleicher has an extensive recreation background.
Cohen said she plans on seeing the new athletic complex at the high school come to fruition and focus on mental health issues with students coming out of the pandemic.
The school board seat of Kathleen Stern also was expiring but she didn't seek another term.
Only 1,317 or just under 10% of the town's 13,722 registered voters cast ballots at the Norton Middle School polling place.
Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst had hoped to see about 3,000 voters or a little over 20% turn out.
The election had been among the liveliest in a few years, with controversy erupting over social media.
Thompson said he decided to launch his late campaign after some select board candidates balked at debating and he became discouraged with the political atmosphere that ensued.
For water/sewer commission, Steven Bernstein was the sole candidate for a one-year slot and incumbent Steven Bishop had no opposition for a three-year term.
For housing authority, member Paul Ruozzi was elected for a three-year term, and member James Dinsel for a five-year term.
Incumbent Charles Reynolds took out nomination papers for a two-year term but didn't return them, and the seat can be filled by a write-in candidate.
Nobody pulled candidacy papers for three, three-year planning board seats or one and three-year terms on the board of assessors, and those offices can also be filled by write-ins.
One of the planning board seats is vacant, the other two were held by vice chairwoman Julie Oakley and Kevin O'Neil. One of the assessor seats is vacant, the other held by Carolann McCarron.