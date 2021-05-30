NORTON — The incoming principal of Solmonese Elementary School has plenty of administrative experience and has even served as a superintendent.
John Marcus will begin his new role July 1, said Superintendent Joseph Baeta, who appointed the new principal.
Baeta made the announcement at last week’s school committee meeting.
Marcus has significant experience as an elementary school principal and central office administrator, including the past two years as the superintendent in Stoughton. He served as a principal in Stoughton and had also been assistant superintendent in Sharon.
“I have known John for nearly two decades and his commitment to students and staff fits with my philosophy of a child-centered school,” Baeta said.
The selection of Marcus follows a search that included guidance and support from the New England School Development Council and an internal screening committee of administrators, teachers, staff, and parents.
Seven candidates were chosen from a pool of 21 applicants for initial interviews. From those seven, three were selected and brought in for finalist interviews.
Marcus holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Lesley University as well as a bachelor’s of science in psychology from Tufts University and master of education in teaching, curriculum, and learning environments from Harvard University.
A future meet-and-greet with the new principal will be scheduled for families.
Marcus is replacing Riitta Bolton, who has been principal since 2009.
