NORTON — The town is now looking at locating a new community/senior center and town hall near the existing town hall off East Main Street (Route 123).
The plan would pave the way for many town buildings on one campus setting: town hall, community/senior center, police and fire stations, library, and DPW.
A request is on the Oct. 21 town meeting warrant for money to study two sites: town land behind town hall and private property between town hall and the police station.
The proposal comes from building committee members and director of human services Beth Rossi, who recently appeared before selectmen to update the board on its work since a June special town meeting.
At that meeting, most of the 527 voters heeded the recommendation of town officials, voting against a $25.7 million town hall/community center complex that was earmarked for land off Elm Street that had been found to be more problematic than originally thought.
Building committee members have been investigating other sites in town as they told voters they would, and now are hoping the town will purchase the land between town hall and the police station to locate one of the buildings there.
The other building, members hope, would be built behind town hall near the Department of Public Works.
Up to $70,000 of the $140,000 being requested at town meeting that would come from funds previously set aside for the buildings would be used to hire an architect to conduct site assessments of the two sites.
The remaining $70,000 would be allocated for the study of other sites if needed.
Selectmen told building committee members they would like other options to be investigated and more information obtained before backing a site.
Other possible sites for new town buildings that had been considered included property near Interstate 495 and the new industrial park being built, the VFW site, and a town parcel near Attleboro. Previously, the existing town hall location and the land between town hall and the police station had also been looked at.
While the owner of the latter property had been reluctant to sell before, they are now willing to discuss a sale, Town Manager Michael Yunits said.
“It would be one whole campus for town facilities by purchasing that property,” Yunits said. “It would fill the gap.”
The tentative plans call for the existing town hall to be demolished for parking, with the attached fire station headquarters left standing.
The Elm Street site that had initially been considered — the former Reed and Barton/Eureka — has been found to have more contamination and building problems than were expected
. Work is ongoing to clean the site, and building commissioner Chris Carmichael condemned the buildings and had part of Cross Street closed for safety reasons.
The buildings closest to Cross Street are slated to be demolished, and requests for $522,499 for demolition and $30,000 for an environmental engineer are also headed for town meeting.
“We’re still looking at grants, and trying to attract development at the site,” Yunits said.
The existing town hall and senior center are woefully outdated and cramped.
