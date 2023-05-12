NORTON — Residents will be asked to vote on spending for the upcoming budget year and several other expenditures at Monday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTON — Residents will be asked to vote on spending for the upcoming budget year and several other expenditures at Monday’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Topping the warrant, or agenda, is the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The $69.97 million spending plan will see a majority of the dollars go for education, as is the case every year. To supplement this year’s budget, another $126,682 is sought.
About $1.1 million is requested for building and equipment items.
A total of $900,000 is earmarked for a new well, and $375,000 for water tank work.
A new traffic signal in front of fire station headquarters is estimated to cost $85,000.
Also being requested is $25,000 for an engineering study of Norton center.
Employee contracts are costing $219,625 more than this year.
There are also two zoning changes on the warrant, but one has been withdrawn.
A bylaw amendment for a flood plain district remains but one for solar installations has been withdrawn for future review.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.