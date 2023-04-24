NORTON — The school and town government budgets for the upcoming fiscal year are being strained more than in the past several years.
A public hearing on the proposed budget for the year starting July 1 will be held Wednesday by the finance committee.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m., and there will only be remote participation.
“We are looking at a 2% increase and that will not meet the needs of the school department,” school Superintendent Joseph Baeta said in a message on the school’s website.
“The ‘financial cliff’ we noted three years ago is upon us and we will have to continue to look for further funding while also looking at the reality of some difficult decisions,” Baeta said.
The superintendent urged attendance at school committee meetings. The next one is 6 p.m. Thursday in the library of Norton Middle School.
Wednesday’s finance committee hearing will focus on Town Manager Michael Yunit’s recommended budget.
Finance committee members annually hold a hearing on the proposed spending and review the budget in the weeks leading to the annual town meeting where committee members make recommendations.
Town meeting is on May 15.
To join using the Zoom app, enter Meeting ID: 638 9291060. To call in only, call 646-558-8656 and enter Meeting ID: 638 929 1060.
Residents may also view the meeting on Norton Cable Access Channel 9 or the next day on Norton Media Center’s YouTube page.
“Every effort will be made to ensure that the public can adequately access the proceedings in real-time, via technological means,” town officials said in a posting on the town website. “In the event that we are unable to do so despite best efforts, we will post” on the website “an audio or video recording, transcript, or other comprehensive records of the proceedings as soon as possible.”