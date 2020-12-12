NORTON — What would be the town’s first marijuana business is targeting the Norton Mini Golf and Ice Cream property off Mansfield Avenue (Route 140).
The site at 242 Mansfield Ave. has also been used for parking for the nearby Xfinity Center.
The applicant is Solar Retail Norton.
A virtual community outreach meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Monday, on the plans.
Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive answers from company representatives, according to Andre Arzumanyan, president of Solar Retail Norton.
Such outreach meetings are required by state law for marijuana business proposals.
Residents at town meeting in October approved a revised zoning bylaw for marijuana businesses that allows them to be located at the Mansfield Avenue site.
The location where pot businesses could be located had only involved the industrial district under a bylaw passed in May 2018 but that was expanded at town meeting in October.
The revised bylaw also allows the businesses to be located on Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) near the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, along Route 123 in Chartley near Attleboro, the Commerce Center off Bay Road, East Main Street (Route 123) near Interstate 495, and industrial zones in South Norton.
The new bylaw was developed by the economic development commission over two years with input from residents and business.
The new bylaw also brings more regulation of the pot businesses, including limiting the town to two such businesses, restricting hours and controlling odors from any cultivation.
A primary benefit is to increase the tax base, select board member and EDC chair Renee Deley said, noting each pot business could bring in $800,000 to $1 million.
The town would receive funds in a mitigation agreement and 3 percent of sales.
Visit www.nortonma.org for information on how to access the meeting on Zoom. A copy of the presentation will be available at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at www.cannabisoperator.org/solarretailnorton
Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing questions@solarthera.com. or during the meeting after the presentation.
