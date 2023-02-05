NORTON — A local animal sanctuary has managed to save two blind horses from slaughter in the nick of time.
Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue on Burt Street has raised enough money from donors to buy the two Belgian mares that were slated Friday to be shipped from a pen in Texas to Mexico to be killed.
“Thank you so much to everyone for allowing this to happen. They have been through an awful lot,” Smokey Chestnut owner Heidi Medas said on the farm’s Facebook page. “So many people have donated towards their care and so many people have reached out to express their concern.”
Besides $2,600 to buy the horses, several thousand more dollars have been needed for transportation, quarantining and medical care.
“I have spoken with the quarantine facility yesterday and today, and they said that both Belgians are doing well,” Medas said Sunday afternoon.
One of the horses has a slight cough and Medas said Monday she plans to reach out to a local vet who came highly recommended and ask that the horses be seen as soon as possible.
The quarantine farm is dealing with frozen and burst pipes from an ice storm, and running water is important for the animals, she added.
The female horses came from the Amish country in Pennsylvania and are said to have bonded and help each other navigate despite being blind.
“This story has really touched the hearts of people all over the country,” said Roxanne Houghton of Attleboro, and who helps out with the sanctuary. “Within the big story there are a lot of moving parts and good good people stepping up and reaching out to help in any ways that they can.”
That includes LES Haven Ranch in Montana that specializes in saving blind horses.
“Although they were not able to take these two into their rescue, they were sympathetic to their situation, and they have been raising funds to put towards their expenses,” Houghton said.
The ranch founder is auctioning a painting he painted to raise funds to help the Norton sanctuary meet the needs of the two horses.
The Norton farm that has been a sanctuary for about a decade has 14 horses along with goats, pigs and donkeys, and has never rescued horses as far south as Texas, Medas said.
The sanctuary had two other blind draft female horses that were beloved but died.
The fundraisers are urging donors to give money in their honor.