HORSES

Smokey Chestnut Rescue Farm in Norton is trying to buy these two blind horses and save them from slaughter.

NORTON — A local animal sanctuary has managed to save two blind horses from slaughter in the nick of time.

Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue on Burt Street has raised enough money from donors to buy the two Belgian mares that were slated Friday to be shipped from a pen in Texas to Mexico to be killed.