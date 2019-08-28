NORTON — Fire Chief Paul Schleicher has capped a nearly half-century career with the local fire department.
Schleicher officially retired Wednesday, having served eight years as chief, with a send-off ceremony attended by town firefighters and Attleboro area fire chiefs at fire station headquarters off East Main Street (Route 123).
Schleicher took over from Richard Gomes as head of the fire department in August 2011 and has moved it forward in a number of ways, town officials say, from improving equipment and technology to enhancing personnel.
He has also served as the town’s emergency management director.
Schleicher has also played a key role as the town is getting ready to move into a regional public safety communications center in Foxboro with that town, Mansfield and Easton.
Schleicher had previously served as deputy chief for seven years and has been in the department for about 45 years. He rose through the department’s ranks, becoming a shift commander in 1990.
Shawn Simmons has been appointed as Schleicher’s successor, and has become just the town’s fifth fire chief.
Simmons had been deputy fire chief since December 2017, and had served as a captain for several years.
A member of the department since 1998, Simmons previously worked on the Dartmouth Fire Department for five years. Simmons graduated at the top of his class from the state firefighter training academy, is a member of the Bristol County technical rescue team, is an instructor at the firefighter training academy and has a degree in fire science and is accredited as a fire chief.
Also, Benton W. Keene III has replaced Simmons as deputy chief.
Keene, who has been with the department 44 years, became a call firefighter in 1975, was one of the department’s first EMTs in 1977, joined the department full-time in 1979, and became a shift commander in 1991. He moved from lieutenant to captain when the department reorganized several years ago.
Replacing Keene as captain is firefighter Jason Robbins.
Town Manager Michael Yunits made the appointment of Simmons, and selectmen confirmed it along with other promotions in the fire department at their last meeting. Family and fellow firefighters again attended a special ceremony last week where the firefighters were sworn into their new positions and they and other firefighters were recognized for their longevity.
