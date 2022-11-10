NORTON -- The fire department is accepting donations for the local toy drive Christmas Is For Kids.
Residents can drop off donations at department headquarters, 70 East Main St., from now until Saturday, Dec. 10.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTON -- The fire department is accepting donations for the local toy drive Christmas Is For Kids.
Residents can drop off donations at department headquarters, 70 East Main St., from now until Saturday, Dec. 10.
The department is collecting new, unwrapped toys, clothing, coats, boots, gloves, blankets and more for the drive.
Monetary donations can be made at councilforchildren.org; click on Christmas Is For Kids.
The volunteer-run drive provides gifts for children in Norton, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Seekonk and Rehoboth who would otherwise go without them on Christmas Day.
It provides new toys and clothes to approximately 1,000 local children each year with support from local agencies and community members.
“Christmas Is For Kids is a great program with the mission of ensuring that every child in the Norton community and our surrounding communities have the excitement of opening a new gift on Christmas morning,” Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Since the program’s inception, the fire department has served as a community partner collecting donations from the Norton community.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.