NORTON -- Firefighters got a chance last week to rescue a goose trapped on the ice on Meadow Brook and practice their life-saving skills using a special water immersion suit.
The Chinese goose, named Ling, was rescued Thursday by firefighter Ryan Hughes, Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said Tuesday.
Firefighters were dispatched to Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary on Eddy Street after two workers tried to rescue Ling, according to the farm and fire officials.
Workers told fire officials Ling tried to get back to the pond bank on her own but became too exhausted.
Hughes donned a special yellow water immersion suit designed to keep firefighters warm and dry when making ice and water rescues.
He waded into the brook and lay on the ice as he got closer to Ling before gently nudging her into the water and back to her companions waiting on the shore, officials said.
“It wasn’t totally stuck but it needed a little push,” Simmons said.
Winslow Farm was happy Ling was freed and thanked the fire department for making the rescue.
“Without the help of the fire department we don't know what would have happened to Ling,” the sanctuary said on its Facebook page.
Simmons said firefighters try to help in the community any way possible, even when that community member may be an animal.
“We would not want to see an animal suffer and we also realize the strong connection that our citizens may have for their pets or wildlife in general,” he said.
Having trained and properly equipped personnel rescue an animal can also prevent a well-intentioned person who is neither from getting hurt trying to carry out a rescue, Simmons said.
“Additionally,” he said, “we look at these types of situations as an opportunity to train and hone our skills.”
With temperatures fluctuating, Simmons warned people from getting on ice this winter, saying there is no way to determine that ice is 100% safe.
“Ice strength is based on a combination of several factors and can vary from water body to water body. Ice strength can also vary in different areas of the same body of water due to several factors,” he said.
A minimum of 4 inches of clear ice is the generally accepted standard requirement to support an average person’s weight, but Simmons said the fire department does not recommend a thickness guide.
Ice seldom forms at a uniform rate, according to the chief, and can vary widely in the same body of water. If people go on ice, they must use an abundance of caution, Simmons said.
The fire department offers the following tips:
- Don’t go out alone, bring a cellphone and let someone know where you are and when you expect to return.
- Wear brightly colored clothing that will also contrast with the ice.
- Frequently check the ice thickness.
- Avoid inlets, outlets or narrow areas that may have current that can thin the ice.
- If the ice begins to crack, lay down and roll back toward the direction that you came from.
- If you fall through, try to remain calm and yell out for bystanders to call 911.
- Turn in the water toward the direction you came from -- that is probably the strongest ice.
- Get to a warm, dry area and warm yourself up immediately.
- Call 911 and seek medical attention if you feel disoriented, have uncontrollable shivering or have any other ill effects that may be symptoms of hypothermia.
