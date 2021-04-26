NORTON — Fire engulfed a pickup truck on Interstate 495 Monday morning and spread to nearby brush due to strong winds.
The Ford F-350 pickup was fully involved near the Bay Road exit when firefighters arrived about 11:15 a.m., according to fire Capt. Mike Wilson.
The wind spread the fire from the truck in the breakdown lane to the ground adjacent to the highway, Wilson said.
It burned an area 100 yards long and 20 yards wide and took about 30 minutes to put out, the fire captain said.
Firefighters used foam on the pickup truck because the engine block and tires contain magnesium, which reacts chemically with water, Wilson said.
The driver of the pickup was able to separate a trailer from the vehicle to prevent it from being damaged. The pickup truck was destroyed.
The rain that fell Sunday was not enough to dampen the ground, which fire officials say has been dry due to the lack of rain this spring and snow cover during the winter.
The right travel lane of the highway was shut down while firefighters were at the scene, slowing traffic.
Firefighters arrived on two engine trucks to fight the blaze. They were assisted by a Mansfield engine company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.