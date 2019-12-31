NORTON — Firefighters dove into the Barrowsville Pond off Powers Street Tuesday morning after receiving a call about a submerged canoe.
No one was found in the water. But fire Lt. Eric Tynan and firefigher Kelsie Bisio, wearing protective suits, recovered the canoe about 80 feet from shore, Capt. Jason Robbins said.
Firefighters received the call around 9:15 a.m. and responded to the area of 40 Power St., near the Power Street Bridge.
Firefighters determined that the canoe had broken loose from a nearby residence, Robbins said.
There was some ice on the surface of the pond. But the canoe was recovered without incident, Robbin said.
Fire and police officials were on the scene for about a half hour.
