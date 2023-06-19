NORTON -- Firefighters are known to rescue cats stuck in trees and ducklings from storm drains.
But several came to the rescue of a newborn deer Saturday when it got stuck in temporary fencing erected at the construction site of the new town hall.
The construction site is near the Route 123 fire station where some of the firefighters heard the deer in distress around noon.
“They heard something screaming out there and they went outside to investigate. Apparently, the baby was stuck in the fence,” Deputy Fire Chief Mike Wilson said Monday.
“They just literally pulled it out,” Wilson said.
The deer, which was not injured, was believed to be about a week old, according to the deputy fire chief.
The firefighters spotted the mother in the nearby woods and reunited the pair, Wilson said.
“They brought it over a little way into the woods. The mother was in the area,” Wilson said.
The firefighters were from Group 1 which includes firefighter Josh Wilson, the son of the deputy fire chief, who carried the baby into the woods.
Others in the group are Capt. Eric Tyman, Lt. Brian Hurd and firefighters Edward Burgess, Nick Dyer, Christopher Jones, Kelsey Bisio, Richard Whitney, Dakota Cullen and Kyle Cameron.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
