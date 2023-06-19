Norton ff Josh Wilson with deer

Norton firefighter Josh Wilson carries a baby deer after he and other firefighters freed it from fencing at a construction site for the new town hall on Saturday.

 NORTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

NORTON -- Firefighters are known to rescue cats stuck in trees and ducklings from storm drains.

But several came to the rescue of a newborn deer Saturday when it got stuck in temporary fencing erected at the construction site of the new town hall.

