NORTON -- A local business has been fined by the state Department of Environmental Protection for hazardous waste violations.
Reliable Electroplating Inc. was fined $13,123 for violations related to the treatment of hazardous waste at its 304 West Main St. (Route 123) facility, DEP said Wednesday.
The facility used evaporation as a process to treat some hazardous waste streams generated by its electroplating operations without obtaining a license for utilizing that treatment in its onsite industrial wastewater system, DEP said.
It identified the violations based on site inspections conducted in 2018 and subsequent review of records during 2019. At the time of inspection, the facility failed to accurately identify waste generated by the plating activity as hazardous, specifically the ion exchange regeneration waste, spent acid and caustic cleaning baths, and the rinses from precious metal plating lines, DEP added.
“The facility has recognized the importance of complying with applicable permit requirements and, as such, has agreed to complete a redesign of its industrial wastewater treatment system in order to address the violations,” said Millie Garcia-Serrano, director of MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office in Lakeville. “When the redesign is implemented, the facility will meet all Massachusetts laws, regulations and requirements.”
In addition to paying the penalty, Reliable Electroplating will submit a plan to MassDEP for its approval, prepared by a Massachusetts registered professional engineer, that details the changes. Additionally, the company will complete the installation of its redesigned onsite industrial wastewater system within 10 months of MassDEP’s plan approval.
