NORTON -- The water department is scheduled to start its semiannual water main and fire hydrant flushing program Sunday to further clean town water.
Evening flushing hours are 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Daily flushing may occur from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday if it is deemed necessary in certain areas, water officials say.
Every spring and fall, the town's nearly 1,000 hydrants are flushed -- a program that takes about 10 weeks.
Flushing involves the use of high-velocity water to scour the inside surfaces of the water mains. The process flushes out iron and manganese particles that discolor water. However, the work also creates discolored water by stirring up sediment. Discoloration varies from pale yellow to dark brown and may include iron particles.
Because the water system’s distribution network is a continuous loop, the discoloration can occur anywhere in the system during the flushing program regardless of where the hydrants are being opened, water officials point out.
It is recommended that residents exercise caution when using filtering systems, washing machines, dishwashers, etc. Bottling water and keeping it on hand is also suggested.
The town website will be updated daily with flushing locations and areas most likely to be affected.
Questions and comments can be directed to the water department at 508-285-0282.
