NORTON -- A virtual public forum is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, on three major proposed town projects that would be paid for through a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion.
The permanent building committee is holding the forum and will provide information about the proposed new $11 million senior/community center, $23 million town hall, and $6.3 million athletic complex. To learn more about how to participate, visit www.nortonma.org.
Residents at the April 10 annual town election will decide on a $41 million Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion for the projects.
The proposal, including interest on the bond payments, is projected to increase the tax rate by about 78 cents per $1,000 property valuation for the first half of a 30-year bond, and about 59 cents for the last 15 years, translating to $78 and $59 per $100,000 valuation.
With interest factored in, the overall tab would run roughly $57 million, with annual payments ranging from $1.64 million to $2.16 million.
The town hall would be built on the present town hall site; the senior/community center on land the town has a purchase-and-sales agreement on at Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) and Freeman Street; and the athletic complex at the high school.
For more information about the projects, visit www.nortonma.org/home/news/norton4everyone-booklet.
Select board members also are reaching out to residents to answer questions, which can be submitted anonymously at https://forms.gle/JenxCFaMQ33C3Cjn7.
