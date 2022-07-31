Area communities, including Foxboro and Seekonk, are celebrating National Night Out Tuesday.
There is also a similar event in Norton.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Area communities, including Foxboro and Seekonk, are celebrating National Night Out Tuesday.
There is also a similar event in Norton.
The events involve towns and cities and their public safety departments — mostly police, reaching out to their communities and offering family-friendly activities.
In Foxboro, the Foxboro Jaycees along with local police and fire and the rescue department are sponsoring a National Night Out event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on the town common.
On National Night Out, towns across the United States take part in events designed to create a sense of community between neighbors and residents can get to know public safety personnel and their roles.
In Foxboro, the event will also focus on raising awareness around drug and crime prevention and generating support for area anti-crime programs, the Jaycees said. There will be a bounce house and other activities for kids, along with about a dozen information booths from local organizations.
Local public safety professionals and area organizations will speak.
Visit foxborojaycees.org or find the Jaycees on Facebook for more information.
Down in Seekonk, police have been promoting their event on social media for weeks.
The event is scheduled to run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Seekonk Public Safety Building off Taunton Avenue (Route 44.)
There will be free food, games, prizes, utility terrain vehicle rides and police K9 demonstrations.
Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol are scheduled to make an appearance.
The following vendors will be providing food: Chick Fil A, Papa John’s, Starbucks, Seekonk Nutrition, Masters Donuts, Orange Leaf, D’s Delectables, Palagi, and Katie Cookies. Cycle Barn and 5 Star Nutrition will also have tables set up.
Norton Police, in conjunction with the town’s parks and recreation department, are sponsoring their annual Ice Cream in the Park event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Everett Leonard Park off Parker Street.
Police will play children in a kickball game, and ice cream is being provided by New England Ice Cream.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.