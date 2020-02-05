NORTON — The town is getting a $100,000 state grant for the continued study and cleanup of the contaminated former Reed & Barton property.
The town will use the funds to assess the 16.25-acre parcel off Elm Street, which hasn’t been used since 2007 and which the state and federal governments have been helping to clean up.
“These funds will be used to perform assessment services in order to determine the extent of any contamination on site,” Town Manager Michael Yunits said. “Though we have had huge assistance in the cleanup from EPA, this is the first grant for the town. This was a great effort on the part of the town planning director, building commissioner, health agent, our environmental consultant CEC and our legislative delegation.”
The town previously had been unsuccessful applying for grants for the site.
Norton officials had planned to put a new town hall and senior center on the property until more contamination issues than anticipated surfaced.
Building Commissioner Chris Carmichael condemned buildings on the land and was forced to have part of adjacent Cross Street closed because of the dilapidated condition of some of the structures.
Residents at a fall town meeting subsequently appropriated $522,000 to remove the worst buildings that Carmichael had declared safety hazards.
Reed & Barton went bankrupt and the responsibility for the property’s safety has fallen to the town, but Carmichael said a lien can be placed on the property to help the town try to recover expenses.
Local officials now hope to see the site become home to a private, mixed-use development.
The grant is part of over $2.6 million in Brownfields Redevelopment Fund grants for the environmental assessment and cleanup of 16 contaminated and “challenging” sites across Massachusetts.
They include $81,000 for the 1.6-acre site of the partially collapsed Webster Mill, a former silver plating facility off Broadway near downtown North Attleboro that is slated to become affordable housing.
“The Brownfields Redevelopment Fund helps municipalities unlock key sites and set the stage for economic development to occur,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.
