NORTON -- Despite the virus crisis, the town is celebrating the holidays in a number of ways -- all sponsored by the town parks and recreation department, starting this week.
Door decorating contest
The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Holiday Decorate a Door Contest. The contest runs Dec. 6 through Dec. 19 but the signup deadline is Friday, Dec. 4.
Individuals/families may be decorators or judges for $10, or both for $15. Register to be a judge by Sunday, Dec. 6. Judging will be Saturday, Dec. 19. There will be prizes for most traditional, festive and creative doors. Winners will be announced at noon Sunday, Dec. 20.
REGISTER at www.nortonmaus.org/parks-and-recreation and select the Register & Pay for Events tab on the left side, or mail registration form to Norton Parks & Recreation, 70 East Main St., Norton, MA 02766.
Santa parade Saturday
A Santa parade with first responders is scheduled to take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 5. Rain date is Sunday, Dec. 6.
The parade route begins at Solmonese School, heads onto Route 123 east to South Washington Street., turns right onto Plain Street and then right onto Pine Street, ending at the Norton Fire Department.
The event is sponsored by Norton Parks and Recreation and LG Nourse PTC.
Collecting gift cards for veterans
The Parks and Recreation Department is collecting gift cards for veterans this holiday season until Dec. 16.
Gift cards to grocery stores, pharmacies, department stores, clothing stores, and gas stations of any denomination are welcome.
Mail cards to Norton Parks & Recreation, 70 East Main Street, Norton, MA 02766-2310.
For more information, email rices@nortonmaus.com or call 508-285-0228.
