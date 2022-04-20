NORTON -- A Route 123 building housing a hardware store and a brewery was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after about 20 gallons of liquid chlorine spilled inside the hardware store.
One employee at Ace Hardware, 33 West Main St. (Route 123), was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro as a precaution, according to a fire official and employees.
Firefighters from Norton, Attleboro and North Attleboro responded to the store about 2:15 p.m. for a Tier 1 hazardous materials incident.
A Tier 1 emergency involves the release of a small amount of a hazardous material that can be handled by local emergency responders rather than the state regional hazmat team.
Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said the liquid chlorine was inside four or five containers when the accident occurred. Firefighters planned to “neutralize” the chemical with baking powder in order to safely clean up the spill, Simmons said.
The substance is acidic and can cause respiratory irritation and even a fire if it comes in contact with other chemicals, according to Simmons and Foxboro Fire Chief Mike Kelleher.
Kelleher, who is a member of the state’s hazmat team, responded to the scene to assist.
The cause of the spill was under investigation.
The doors to Ace Hardware were open and firefighters set up an ejector fan to circulate air inside the building, Simmons said.
The building, which also contains Bog Iron Brewery, had about 10 people inside at the time of the spill. The building is a short distance from the town common.
Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours, during which time police blocked the entrance to the businesses and an adjacent CVS.