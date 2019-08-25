NORTON — Water rates will be rising, partly to help pay for a new $11 million long-awaited water treatment plant.
A public hearing on water rates is scheduled to be held Tuesday night at 7 at the Norton Public Library at 68 East Main St. (Route 123).
The new rates will kick in for billing beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2020, water officials say.
The water and sewer department’s consultant is developing a five-year schedule for water rates, commissioner Scott Ollerhead said.
The water plant that water officials say should resolve a lot of the town’s lingering water quality issues is scheduled to open the end of December at the earliest.
The plant was expected to open in the fall but more time is needed to clean wells and tst water, officials say. The plant opening has been delayed several times due to rising costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.