MANSFIELD -- One hundred and sixty-nine.
That’s how many times Norton School Superintendent Joseph Baeta turned and smiled for the official photographer as he handed diplomas to Norton High School’s Class of 2023.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MANSFIELD -- One hundred and sixty-nine.
That’s how many times Norton School Superintendent Joseph Baeta turned and smiled for the official photographer as he handed diplomas to Norton High School’s Class of 2023.
The graduates with their young, bright and shining faces smiled as well as they walked across a stage at the Xfinity Center, which was decorated with purple and white flowers, purple bunting, and a wreath made of purple and white balloons.
The concert venue is big so there was plenty of room for family, friends and others on a warm, late spring early evening with the sun shining brightly.
It was difficult to tell what the graduates were wearing because their gowns covered their clothes, but their shoes were on full display.
Some wore sneakers (New Balance, Nike), some dress shoes and many of the women were dressed to the nines with high heels while some wore flats.
One young man wore a pair of cowboy boots.
Some wore sunglasses and some had decorated their caps with words.
Each student was greeted with cheers from family and friends as he or she was presented with a diploma.
Some cheers were louder than others, but every one was acknowledged.
And after the last student received his diploma tassels were flipped, caps were flung in the air and a net of balloons hung high in the rafters was released so graduates could enjoy popping them.
It was proud night for the graduates and their families, some of whom had enlarged photos of their son or daughter nailed to a stick which they thrust in the air to show their support.
And there were of course speeches.
Class President Brooke Dennett praised the faculty.
“Our teachers taught us to approach every new situation with an open mind,” she said. “With their help we identified our strengths and worked to identify our weaknesses.”
Valedictorian Sandra Fairbairn said, “After all the ups and downs it is incredible to say we made it.”
Most of those ups and downs were caused by the coronavirus pandemic which hit in March of 2020.
But she too praised the faculty.
“Faculty members showed up every day to make sure we got the most out of high school,” she said.
And she learned other things besides what was taught in the classroom.
“I learned how necessary it is to live each day to its full potential,” Fairbairn said.
Salutatorian Julia Hinckly told how she was a planner and how she liked to keep to a schedule.
“Living this way has helped me to achieve my goals,” she said.
But there was a class breakfast early one morning and that’s when she learned it was OK to cut the ties of schedules sometimes.
She said after the breakfast the class went to the parking lot just to hang out.
Soon a football was being tossed, music was played, a slip-and-slide was taken out and fun was had.
“It was unlike me to go with the flow,” she said, but that’s what she did. “I learned that living in the moment takes you down the right path.”
Principal Ethan Dolleman urged graduates to be open to new friendships.
And finally Baeta urged the graduates to find an essential service to provide.
And he said everyone is capable of lifting the spirits of their fellow humans and that should be done.
And he said life is hard, but should be enjoyed.
“Enjoy the ride and laugh a lot,” Baeta said. “Make it fun.”
School board member Daniel Sheedy asked graduates to “be accepting of those who are different.”
“Be a good person, be kind to one another and admit it when you are wrong,” he said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.