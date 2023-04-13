NORTON — Norton High School has joined the state’s Innovation Career Pathways program.
The program gives students hands-on coursework and work-based learning experiences in a specific high-demand industry, and also emphasizes career exploration, technical courses and industry-recognized credentials.
The local high school program will be focused on the manufacturing field, and internships will be a key part.
“We are excited to be part of the Innovation Pathway-Advanced Manufacturing pathway,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said in an email. “This will continue our work towards extending our programs at Norton High School for all learners.
“Local manufacturing partners are part of this new pathway and we look forward to having students take advantage of this opportunity.”
The superintendent singled out the high school administration and faculty for their efforts.
Gov. Maura Healey Thursday announced her administration is awarding new Innovation Career Pathway designations to 27 high schools, including Norton.
The five academic programs the state offers through the program are in Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Environmental and Life Sciences, Health Care and Social Assistance, and Business and Finance.
The new school designations expand the Innovation Career Pathway program by more than 30 percent to reach 78 high schools, including Attleboro and North Attleboro, which previously joined.
The expansion to 27 more high schools means nearly one in five Mass. high schools are enrolled, and the new schools will offer 35 programs for an estimated 820 students. The program should serve over 6,500 overall.
Healey announced the expansion said while touring a model program at Chelmsford High School.
Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler said “Expanding Innovation Career Pathways is one way we are helping transform the traditional high school experience.”
Business representatives also hail the program.