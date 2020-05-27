NORTON
A lot of students right now are anticipating a virtual graduation.
One of them is Chris Strynar, who will be awarded his degree from Harvard on Thursday.
Now, he can look forward to starting his senior year at Norton High School.
Strynar, 16, is an 11th grader but has been taking college-level math courses at Harvard University Extension School and Wheaton College for three years.
He’ll receive a bachelor of liberal arts degree with a major in math and a minor in computer science.
When he was profiled in The Sun Chronicle in 2016, his middle school principal, Vincent Hayward, described him as “a regular kid with extraordinary talent,” adding that he was particulately impressed with the then-13-year-old’s thirst for knowledge. “You have people who are very talented, and people who are very motivated. Chris is both.”
It won’t be the end of higher education for Strynar. He will be looking to apply to graduate school for a master’s degree in physics — once he gets his high school diploma, that is.
“I want to spend the rest of my life in physics research,” he said, adding a master’s would be the next step towards that goal and then, ultimately, a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
But for now, his dad, (also named Chris) says his son is going to be treating his senior year in high school as a gap year.
“He’s going to be doing the normal things that seniors in high school do. He’s very social,” his father says, defying the “Big Bang” stereotype of the awkward math prodigy. “Chris has a very high emotional IQ,” his father says, adding that Chris’ younger sister, Jessica, 14, an eighth-grader, is the same way, although perhaps not as driven as her brother.
That combination is “uncommon. You are usually good at one and not the other,” their dad says.
The younger Strynar showed off both qualities early, from being able to name the bones of the human body by the time he started nursery school, to bringing calculus texts to elementary school for his free reading time.
His fifth-grade teacher at Yelle Elementary School, Linda Thomasian, recognized Chris as both a rare talent, and a nice kid.
“He really was so well versed in math for being in fifth grade, I recognized it was beyond my ability to teach him anything,” Thomasian, now retired, says.
After running through all the tests in sixth-grade, and then seventh-grade text books, she arranged for Chris to take junior high and high school level math. He was 10 at the time.
Besides his university classroom studies — which Norton schools have accommodated — Strynar has piled up a resume of internships and summer jobs focusing on high-tech and computers, including a paid gig for an AI firm in Virginia. Meanwhile he learned programming languages Python; Java; Javascript; C++; C; Bash and won awards for his talents from Johns Hopkins University.
And while he’s gotten his cap and gown via UPS and will get his degree in the mail, not being able to experience a Harvard commencement in person is a disappointment, he admits.
“I spent all this time getting a degree and now I don’t get to go in person, he says, “It would have been nice.”
And while his previous school vacations have been opportunities for work and study, this summer will be different. “I’m looking forward to a couple months off. I’m kind of excited.”
And there’s always that high school graduation to look forward to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.