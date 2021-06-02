NORTON — Kevin Mahoney and Madeline Dolack have been named Norton High School’s Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, among the 175 seniors who graduate Friday.
School officials say Mahoney has always put forth a strong academic effort and shown leadership skills as he earned a high GPA and consistent high honor roll status. He was also dedicated to his school community, they say.
While participating in a demanding courseload consisting of five Advanced Placement courses, he is also a member of six academic honor societies.
Mahoney was awarded the Renesselaer Medal for his math and science performance and won the Voice of Democracy Essay contest at the district level in addition to numerous awards of excellence in academics and music over the years. In 2020, Mahoney was the recipient of the Massachusetts Association of School’s Superintendent’s Academic Excellence Award.
He is on the school’s track, wrestling, and cross-country teams, a leader in the school’s band and jazz club, and participates in the Best Buddies and Global Citizens programs.
He has participated in the Wheaton College Leadership Conference, Special Olympics, and tutored his fellow wrestlers when they needed help.
In the fall, Mahoney will be attending Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
Throughout her time at Norton High, Dolack, the salutatorian, has consistently excelled, school officials say. She has achieved high honors throughout her high school career and received several academic awards: Academic Excellence in English, Science, Math, Art, and Technology (woodworking) 2017-2018; Academic Excellence in English and French 2018-2019; Academic Excellence in French and Science 2019-2020; and the Superintendent’s Award for Excellence in 2020. She has demonstrated her leadership qualities as a member of the high school track and field team, teaching/mentoring town youth through her participation as a catechist at St. Mary’s Church, and leading a younger Brownie troop.
Dolack will be attending Boston College in the fall.
