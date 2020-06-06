NORTON — Vicki Tran and Breelyn Gilbert have been named Norton High School’s Class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Tran has consistently displayed stellar academic and leadership skills, school officials say, through her impressive grad point average, volunteerism at nursing homes, and involvement with clubs and sports.
Along with being the president of the Math Honor Society, vice president of the Science Honor Society, and treasurer of her class council, Tran earned the Presidential Excellence Award for History (2017, 2019), Presidential Excellence Award for Science (2019), and the Presidential Excellence Award for English (2019).
Tran has also earned an award from the Bristol County Education Association for being Norton’s top ranking senior.
She has been on the varsity tennis team for all four years of high school and was MVP two of them.
Tran will attend Tufts University in the fall, where she plans on majoring in math on the pre-med track, with hopes to become a physician.
Salutatorian
In addition to her high-ranking GPA and Honor Roll status, Gilbert is a member of six honor societies, serving as the co-president of the Science Honor Society and vice president of the Math Honors Society. During her senior year, she enrolled in three AP courses in addition to her Honors level classes.
Gilbert is the class vice president and was VP of public relations for the school’s DECA chapter, captain of the volleyball team, and a volunteer at the Attleboro YMCA.
In the fall, she will attend Providence College as part of the Honors Program, and will be double major in biology and psychology and plans to earn a certificate in neuroscience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.