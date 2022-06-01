NORTON — Abigail Leo and Courtney Kass have been named Norton High School’s Class of 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.
The class of 164 seniors is scheduled to graduate Thursday night, starting at 6 p.m., at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.
Leo was a member of many honor societies for which she held several leadership positions. She was active in many clubs, including DECA and Global Citizenship, and was captain of the volleyball team.
She also participated in a teen advocacy day with U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, and played piano for several benefit events.
Leo has a keen interest in molecular biology and has taken advantage of many opportunities to visit industry sites.
She plans to pursue a career in medical research after attending Washington and Lee University.
Kass was a member of many honor societies and held the position of president of the National Honor Society.
She volunteered her time as a student leader on the principal’s student advisory committee and was a student representative on the COVID-19 reopening committee.
Kass was involved with many clubs, including Debate, Best Buddies and Global Citizens. She has won several awards for her artwork including a Scholastic Art Award honorable mention.
Kass plans to pursue a career melding art and history.
In the fall, she will be attending Providence College.