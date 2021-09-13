NORTON — For a decade, Deputy Police Chief Thomas Petersen was an assistant coach for the Norton High School football team and remained involved after being promoted a year ago.
The team is now honoring Petersen, who died on July 13 after a sudden illness, by wearing a decal on their helmets with the deputy police chief’s call number, C2.
“He not only bled blue but he bled Lancer purple,” Police Chief Brian Clark said Monday.
“It’s obviously a very nice gesture,” Clark said. “He loved the football team.”
The team already has “S4” decals on their helmets from last season in honor of Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, who died of COVID-19 on Jan. 13.
Clark thanked football Coach Jim Artz and his staff for the gesture and Signs for Tomorrow for making the decals.
Last Thursday, Clark spoke to the team about the importance of community and about the devastating loss of Petersen and Desfosses, both of whom played on the team when they were at Norton High School.
“I told them to imagine losing two of your teammates in six months,” he said.
The officers were Clark’s top assistants and each had over three decades of experience. Petersen was second-in-command and Desfosses was the commander of the detective division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.