NORTON — This season, the Norton High School football team is honoring a town police sergeant who lost his life to COVID-19.
Players are wearing special decals on their helmets that show a heart and the badge number of Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, along with the declaration “NPDStrong.”
Desfosses, 52, died of COVID-19 Jan. 13 after serving the town for 32 years. He was a town native and Norton High School grad who grinding it out on the gridiron before he patrolled the streets.
“We are wearing them to honor a person who paid the ultimate price for their community,” Coach Jim Artz said.
Desfosses was one of five police officers in the state to die from COVID-19, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police.
Police Chief Brian Clark and Deputy Police Chief Thomas Petersen, a former assistant coach and former player for the NHS football team, spoke to players last week about Desfosses.
Artz said he thought it was important for the team to know more about the veteran officer and understand the sacrifice police officers make for their community.
Artz said he told the players they may go on to serve in the military or become police officers one day like Desfosses.
The coach, who did not know Desfosses personally, said the idea for the decal was prompted by a discussion he had with Norton High Athletic Director Aaron Summer.
Wearing the decal in Desfosses’s memory shows the team’s community spirit and “is a real classy move,” Clark said.
“Steve was the ultimate teammate,” the chief said. “He would do anything to help anybody.”
During his discussion with the team, Clark told them Desfosses was well-rounded, dedicated and loyal.
“I told them Steve was the kind of person you would want as a teammate,” Clark said.
