NORTON — After a highly unusual school year, to say the least, Norton High School’s Class of 2021 was treated to a traditional graduation ceremony on the school’s football field Saturday morning.
The class of 185 seniors had to wait a day, though, as the school’s 115th graduation was postponed from Friday due to rain.
The school’s colors, purple and white, were the colors of the day on everything from graduation gowns to balloons, and the seniors marched along the field’s track to “Pomp and Circumstance” being played by the school concert band before taking their seats in the bleachers.
Music was a key part of the ceremony as the school chorus sang a Beatles medley of “Let it Be” and “Blackbird,” with seniors and the audience clapping along to the songs.
Kevin Mahoney, class valedictorian, told of how he was a school choice student, coming from North Attleboro since his mother Amy is a Spanish teacher at Norton High.
Mahoney, who participated in several sports, band and other programs and activities, including Special Olympics, told of how he grew as a person in high school.
“All this change I attribute to the people I met in Norton,” Mahoney said. “You can’t beat the camaraderie in this small town.”
“It’s not what we lost, it was what we did with what we lost,” class president Victoria Nordbeck said, referring to the pandemic.
Amelia Kirshon read the class poem, “What to Say to You.”
“Today this world is yours,” Kirshon said. “We all have been humbled by this airborne disease. You grew defiantly. I have watched these people grow into their future.”
Principal Ethan Dolleman told the seniors they demonstrated adaptability and resilience as their senior year was “marked by uncertainty, change and at times confusion.”
“I know they’re going to come out ahead,” he said, mentioning a new class mural at the entrance of the school that “tells the story of rising above and transcending.”
Superintendent Joseph Baeta praised the seniors for their “flexibility and your support of each other.”
“This hasn’t been an easy last two years. Life throws you curve balls,” Baeta said. “The seniors have taken on a challenge that hasn’t been seen in our nation in a hundred years.”
School committee Chairman Deniz Savas urged seniors to pursue challenges and see what can be accomplished.
“Life is what you do,” Savas said. “Listen to your heart. You’re probably going to fail a lot. You still have the experience...just take a chance. Roll the dice of life. Don’t die wondering.”
School officials and staff handed out awards and scholarships, including the inaugural Stephen R. Desfosses Memorial Scholarship in memory of the local police officer who died at age 52 in January of COVID. John Dennett and Taylor Cota were the award’s first recipients.
