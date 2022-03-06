Since the school mask mandate was lifted at most schools statewide last Monday, students have been feeling a mixture of relief and apprehension as they continue to adjust to the most recent iteration of the “new normal.”
The Sun Chronicle turned to Norton High School freshmen to get a general sampling of how first-year high school students feel about the issue. The students said there was a general sense of relief once the mask mandates were dropped.
After two years, masks had become a normal, if divisive, part of school culture. But, when masks were first introduced, the students recalled, most of the school seemed to be on the same page.
Principal Ethan Dolleman described the original culture around masks as “something that people embraced, although maybe not as happily, as a necessary thing to come back to school.”
“They definitely made me feel safer around my health and well-being,” student Amarah Belizaire said.
Since then, though, opinions surrounding masks have shifted, with several students citing dwindling compliance prior to the lifting of the mandate.
“For a while, when I went to the bathroom, I would find stickers that were very anti-mask … when I asked people to wear their masks properly they said that they don’t care,” student Lola D’Amore said.
“As time went on, people got really lazy with it,” Belizaire said.
But besides the issue of compliance, several students found the masks to have interfered with their experience in and out of the classroom.
Although Dolleman hasn’t received much negative feedback from teachers on the issue, the students found it harder to understand their teachers and make connections with one another.
Particularly for these freshmen, most of whom had been attending class remotely the previous year, masks were an added challenge to the task of coming into a new school and making friends. The students agreed that it was especially difficult to gauge sarcasm and humor with masks on.
“It’s hard to tell if someone is serious or making jokes,” student Kaydence Mastromatteo said.
Belizaire said masks also affected the way that she was learning.
“It was harder to understand the teachers and it was harder to understand the context in which someone was saying something,” she said. “It’s harder to make a first impression on someone with a mask.”
As for the teachers, Dolleman had a bit more of an optimistic view, but agreed that “teachers and administrators get a lot out of their facial expressions.”
“Nonverbal communication was definitely missing for me,” he said.
In this light, the lifting of the mask mandate was a breath of fresh air. When asked about mood or morale differences, Dolleman noted a sense of relaxation among the students, but was unsure whether it had to do with a recent return from spring vacation or from the lifted mandate.
For the students’ part, although some felt an initial hesitancy toward going maskless, many of them quickly got on board.
“It’s kinda scary,” student Camden D’Souza said. “Because you don’t know what could happen … but it’s been a lot better, you can actually see what people look like and their expressions.”
But not all students felt the same way. D’Amore, who has several family members who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, personally disagrees with the new rule.
“We haven’t gotten to the point where everyone is safe yet,” she said, regarding vaccination levels in the school.
And still, others had concerns about self-image.
“People are very nervous about it because they’ve been going almost two years with showing only half your face,” Belizaire said. “They’re scared of how people are going to see you.”
D’Amore agreed.
“Wearing a mask definitely makes me more secure … I feel like I can go out and do stuff more because I don’t feel insecure about how I look … it feels a lot better.”
Regardless of the culture shock that came with the change, most everyone seemed to agree that taking masks off felt like a natural step toward some kind of normalcy, and toward the future.
“All around it’s probably better to get back to a place of normalcy,” Belizaire said. “We have to start somewhere so why not here?”