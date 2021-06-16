NORTON — The social studies department at Norton High School is being recognized as tops in the state.
The department has earned the Social Studies Department of the Year award for excellence in teaching the subject this school year.
The recognition comes from the Massachusetts Council of Social Studies, which announced the award Tuesday.
“(The award is) obviously extremely gratifying for our department but also humbling because we respect the MCSS as such a tremendous organization promoting social studies education in the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” department head Marc Liberatore said.
The department goes above and beyond, he said, even holding a special Memorial Day ceremony each year involving local veterans.
“My heartfelt congratulations on this esteemed and well deserved honor,” Liberatore told fellow department staffers.
The other seven department members are Jesse Shaughnessy, Eric Paulus, Eric Greene, Colleen Jenkins, Liza Grasso, Melissa Beck and Robert McCoy.
The staff will be recognized at a fall awards event by the Massachusetts Council of Social Studies.
Liberatore also singled out school building administrators and central office administrators who, he said, “constantly put us in the position to succeed and receive such an amazing honor.”
School committee member Sheri Cohen called it a “great achievement” during a “very challenging time.”
“Being recognized by peers is always the best recognition. This is a recognition that just doesn’t happen to every department,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
The superintendent praised department staff for being leaders and “student centered.”
“After such a long and different year it means even more to be recognized,” he said.
