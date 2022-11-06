NORTON — The high school’s athletic trainer is being credited with helping to save the life of a man who suffered an apparent heart attack at Saturday’s home football game.
The clock operator who works for the Tri-Valley League, whose name wasn’t revealed, was leaving the athletic field after the game ended when he dropped to the ground.
“It happened on our sidelines,” Norton High School football coach Jim Artz said Sunday. “The clock operator was making his way down the track and he collapsed.”
That’s when athletic trainer Kathryn “Kat” Sevigny sprang into action.
Sevigny, 26, of Acushnet, is in her second year on the job but is an Emergency Medical Technician.
“He was unresponsive and he had no pulse,” Sevigny said of the clock operator.
Sevigny performed a series of chest compressions and an automatic external defibrillator that was at the field was used.
“We got a pulse back and he was breathing,” Sevigny told The Sun Chronicle on Sunday.
Sevigny was assisted by others attending the game, including a person who is believed to be a Franklin firefighter and a nurse who is a parent of a local student.
“They immediately went to work,” Artz said, adding of Sevigny, “I can’t tell you how many chest compressions she did but she worked tirelessly. He was purple.”
The clock operator was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.
“He is in recovery at the hospital in stable condition,” Artz said.
Sevigny said early Sunday afternoon,”He’s resting comfortably in the hospital and wants to watch the Patriots game.”
“As soon as he got in the ambulance, I cried,” Sevigny said. “I never experienced such an adrenaline rush. I was just thankful I was there and able to help him.
“It was the very first time,” Sevigny said of putting her EMT training to work to save someone’s life. “I learned it in school but never thought I’d have to do it in real life.”
She attended Bridgewater State University where she majored in athletic training.
“Hopefully it’s the last time but if it happens again, I’ll know what to do,” Sevigny said.
The school’s football coach has high praise for the trainer.
“Her actions were so heroic. She showed no hesitation. She absolutely took control of the situation,” Artz said. “During the incident she showed unbelievable professionalism. I’m so proud of Kat.
“We had a near tragedy,” Artz said. “We were very lucky our athletic trainer as well as some first responders saved the clock operator’s life.”
As athletic trainer, Sevigny attends all home athletic games and all home and away football games.