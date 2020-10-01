ATTLEBORO — An alleged drunken driver pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to a hit-and-run crash in Norton in May.
Jacob H. Teague, 28, of Taunton, is alleged to be the driver of a pickup truck who struck a utility pole on Olympia Street near the Norton Common Cemetery around 6:15 p.m. on May 31, according to court records.
A witness told police the driver continued on, dragging the right front wheel, until he stopped the truck on a curve on nearby West Main Street known as Box Shop curve.
Teague reported no injuries and was found standing outside the vehicle when police arrived.
He appeared for arraignment on a summons because the court was closed at the time of the crash due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Teague is free on his own recognizance and is due back in court in November with a lawyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.