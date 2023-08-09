NORTON — Ten homes were evacuated Wednesday after a work crew struck a gas line.
NORTON — Ten homes were evacuated Wednesday after a work crew struck a gas line.
The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. on Kensington Road in the eastern end of town.
A high-pressure, 2-inch line was ruptured, fire officials said.
Such gas leaks create explosion hazards, officials noted.
After Columbia Gas shut down the line, residents were allowed back in their homes.
One worker suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital, officials said.
Norton firefighters had mutual aid help with the incident.
