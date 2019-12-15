While 1,500 locations across the country were doing the same, the Norton chapter of Wreaths Across America held their own wreath-laying ceremony at the Norton Common Cemetery on Saturday as part of the nationwide event to honor fallen veterans.
The large crowd stood quietly as various members of St. Mary’s Church’s Knights of Columbus laid wreaths honoring the different military branches, from the Army to the Merchant Marines, as well as for the POW/MIAs.
“Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States,” said Jim Riley, past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus. “We are gathered as a nation to remember, to honor and to teach.”
To lay the wreaths at the graves of military members was not an act of decorating the grave, Riley said, nor was it a way to remember their deaths.
Instead, it was a way to remember their lives, Riley told the crowd.
“Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America,” Riley said.
Riley also encouraged those in attendance who were laying wreaths at each serviceman’s grave to say their names aloud and to thank them for their service.
“It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive,” Riley said.
Among those who walked across the cemetery to lay wreaths at the graves was Courtney Shurtleff and her two sons, 14-year-old Cole and 12-year-old Quinn, all of Norton.
Shurtleff, whose own father is a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps, intended to begin a new tradition with her children in participating in Wreaths Across America.
“It truly is about giving back,” Shurtleff said. “It’s better than any other gift you could put under the tree.”
Norton’s chapter of Wreaths Across America had the goal of collecting 650 wreaths, but surpassed that goal by 200.
The extra wreaths will be given to the Bourne National Cemetery.
The Norton Common Cemetery, the Center Cemetery and Timothy Plain Cemetery, as well as six smaller historical cemeteries were included in the wreath-laying event.
Within the town, there are approximately 600 veterans’ graves that date back to the Revolutionary War.
In the Norton Common Cemetery, about 220 of the plots are those of veterans.
Nationwide, over 1.5 million wreaths were expected to be placed on veterans’ graves.
“It truly is about remembering (our veterans),” said Estelle Flett, the Veterans Service Officer for Norton. “We don’t just remember them on Memorial Day or Veterans Day — it should be every day of the year.”
