NORTON -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a smoky house fire in the west part of town Friday morning, but it displaced a family of five and their pet dog.
The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at 7 Edwards St. and residents were outside the raised ranch-style home when firefighters arrived.
The blaze was reported out about 15 minutes after it was called in.
The fire was traced to a small kitchenette in the basement near a burner, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
When the burner turned on, some combustible material near the kitchenette ignited and traveled up a wall into the basement ceiling, Keene said.
Damage was estimated at $20,000 to $25,000.
Attleboro sent a ladder truck to the scene.
Also, the town's electrical inspector and building inspector were notified.
The Red Cross was helping the family.
Electrical work and cleanup has to be done before the family can return to the home, according to Keene.
Fire officials left the scene about 9 a.m.
Edwards Street is off Eisenhower Drive, which is off North Worcester Street.
