NORTON — A fire damaged a duplex off Berry Street late Wednesday afternoon and displaced three residents.
The fire was reported about 4:20 p.m. at 6 Berry St. and crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house.
It ended up being a small kitchen fire that extended to kitchen cabinets, Fire Capt. Robert Wood said.
“An off-duty member was close by and stopped in and made an initial attack with a fire extinguisher,” Wood said.
Firefighters reported the bulk of the fire knocked down shortly after.
A resident of the home who is pregnant called in the fire and was evaluated by rescue personnel, but refused to be taken to the hospital, Wood said.
Red Cross personnel responded to help residents.
Damage was estimated at about $25,000 to $30,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Wood said.
A North Attleboro ambulance responded to the scene and Easton firefighters covered the fire station.
Crews didn’t leave the house until about 6:30 p.m.
Berry Street is off North Worcester Street in the western part of town.
