NORTON -- The cause of a three-alarm fire that displaced a couple from their $1.3 million home remained under investigation Wednesday, and the house was feared to be a total loss.
The couple and their pet dog were able to get out before the fire engulfed their home at 3 Carlton Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday. They have a place to stay, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said from the scene Wednesday.
Carlton Drive, which is in Rosewood Estates off Burt Street, was still closed Wednesday morning with a ladder truck crew and Eversource employees working at the home.
A local firefighter returned to duty after being treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, according to the fire chief.
Fire officials don’t know what started the blaze at this point, and are investigating with the state Fire Marshal’s office.
“It doesn’t appear to be suspicious at this point,” Simmons said.
Neighbors told The Sun Chronicle that they experienced a power failure around the time of the fire before the power went back on.
The fire chief said investigators are aware of the report and are checking into it as one aspect of the investigation.
The town building commissioner was on the scene checking the structural integrity of the 6,000 square-foot home. But Simmons said it was feared the house was a total loss.
The fire started at the rear of the house where the porch was fully engulfed, spreading up the side of the 2 ½-story home into the attic, Simmons said.
After trying to attack the fire from inside the house, he said, firefighters started a defensive attack when a portion of the roof collapsed.
“It was in the eves and the attic when we got here,” Simmons said as firefighters were still tamping out “hot spots” Wednesday morning.
Neighbors in the normally quiet neighborhood were startled by the blaze. They said the couple has only lived on the street for a couple of years.
“It’s devastating. It’s devastating to watch. You see this type of thing on TV shows and on the news but when you see it in real life it’s horrific,” said a woman and resident of Carlton Drive who did not want to give her name.
The woman said she was impressed watching the firefighters from the various towns that responded working to fight the fire.
“You’d think they work together all the time,” she said.
A Downing Drive resident, who only wanted to be identified as a 61-year woman, said she was on her way home from work when she got a phone call from her husband telling her about the fire.
Because the wind was blowing the smoke, she said he initially thought it was a brush fire before he noticed the smoke coming from the roof.
When she got home and saw the fire, she said she was amazed by the sight and intensity of the blaze.
“It was unbelievable. There was so much fire, I didn’t expect it,” she said. “You could feel the heat from it.”
Simmons said firefighters from Attleboro, Easton, Mansfield, Raynham and Rehoboth, as well as an ambulance crew from North Attleboro, responded to the scene. Crews from Foxboro, Mansfield, Rehoboth and Taunton covered Norton’s fire stations.
Volunteers from the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency responded with lighting equipment and provided firefighters with support and rehabilitation.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.