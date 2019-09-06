ATTLEBORO — A Norton man accused of stabbing his wife before turning the knife on himself last weekend was deemend a danger and ordered held in jail without bail after a pretrial detention hearing Friday.
Robert P. Ruley, 54, of 140 Lincoln St., in Norton, has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Judge Daniel O’Shea issued his ruling after listening to a 25-minute audiotaped interview police conducted with the 50-year-old woman in her hospital bed at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and testimony from a longtime friend of the defendant.
O’Shea also reviewed police reports and photographs of the wife’s injuries which he described as “horrific.”
Ruley held in his head down as he sat in the prisoner’s dock while a prosecutor played the tape of his wife of 34 years recount the Aug. 31 attack between bouts of crying. At one point her cellphone rings and she answers, but no one apparently is on the line.
The interview continues after Norton Detective Charles Turcotte assures the frightened woman that the caller could not have been her husband because he was arrested and was being held in custody.
Before issuing his decision, O’Shea remarked, “It’s clear from listening to the interview that she remains petrified.”
The woman recounted how her husband slashed her in the neck when she walked into the kitchen and how her hands were cut as she tried to defend herself, before the blade broke off the knife.
The woman said the attack was unprovoked.
“I don’t understand what happened,” she said.
The woman told Turcotte that her husband dragged her outside on the deck where he cut himself before she managed to break free and run for her life out to the street for help. She said she collapsed in the driveway and crawled into the street.
The woman said Ruley suffered from mental health issues and was abusing his medication by not taking it as prescribed.
It was also revealed during the hearing that Ruley attempted to kill himself a week before the attack and attempts to get him psychological treatment and a mental health facility were unsuccessful.
A longtime friend of the defendant, Paul Butler of Lakeville, was called by the defense and gave another side of Ruley during his testimony.
“Robert is a hard-working, family man who cherishes his wife,” Butler said. “I’m totally shocked about what happened.”
Both men were construction workers, Butler said.
Defense lawyer Christopher Veale of Brockton, disclosed that Ruley has had to obtain restraining orders against his wife during their marriage and added that she has her own mental health problems.
Veale argued against holding his client in jail, saying Ruley could be released to the custody of his brother and monitored with a GPS bracelet. He said his family wanted to obtain mental health treatment for Ruley.
“They are concerned about trying to find out what went wrong here,” Veale said, adding that his client had no history of violence.
But Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III argued that the defendant came near killing his wife in an attack that was not preceded by any argument.
“We’re concerned about the lack of explanation for how this came about,” Sousa said. “This is an individual who cannot control himself.”
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial hearing.
