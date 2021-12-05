A large crowd gathered at the Norton Town Common for Sunday night’s Festival Of Light, which returned after being canceled last year due to coronavirus concerns.
The event featured a dance routine to a remix of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” from the students at On The Barre Dance Studio, and a brief prayer from Rev. Bernie Hinckley from Trinitarian Congregational Church.
Hinckley applied the use of the floodlight illuminating the Town Common in his prayer.
“I hope that we will absorb that light that God gives us, and shine it back out into the world,” he said.
No sooner had Hinckley concluded his prayer when sirens from one of the town’s fire trucks heralded the arrival of Santa Claus, sending the children running to the periphery of the Common to wave to the jolly old elf who was riding in the truck.
Once Santa made his way to the gazebo, the floodlight was turned off and the switch was thrown to light up the Christmas lights on the trees within the Common, as well as the large menorah.
Becky Morrissey, president of the Norton Community Lions, thanked members of the town whose combined efforts made the event possible, including the town manager, NEMA, and Norton Parks and Recreation.
For Morrissey, who had attended the Festival of Light since she was a child, having the event back after a year’s absence was a celebration unto itself.
“It’s a reminder that we’re moving forward, and it’s an opportunity to embrace the community again,” she said.
