ATTLEBORO -- A man currently in prison for the horrific killing of his estranged wife in front of her children in Norton pleaded guilty Wednesday to a brawl with two men four months before the 2016 slaying.
Martin McDonald, 42, admitted in Attleboro District Court to punching two men and kicking one of them on Sept. 20, 2015 in the area of the 495 Marketplace on Route 123.
The case was filed with a guilty finding for one year but could be brought up again for sentencing if McDonald is charged with another crime, Judge Brian Palmucci told him.
The fight was sparked by an argument over McDonald’s estranged wife, Julie Meede. He assaulted one man and then the other when he intervened, according to a prosecutor and court records.
McDonald is currently serving a prison term for manslaughter for viciously killing Meede, 34, in front of her children on Jan. 27, 2016, at her Norton Glen apartment.
He was originally charged with first-degree murder but the jury last year found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
McDonald was sentenced to at least 18 years for manslaughter followed by consecutive terms for a total 45 years for other crimes, including intentionally driving into another car and seriously injuring the driver on Interstate 495 after the killing.
