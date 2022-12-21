ATTLEBORO -- A man currently in prison for the horrific killing of his estranged wife in front of her children in Norton pleaded guilty Wednesday to a brawl with two men four months before the 2016 slaying.

Martin McDonald, 42, admitted in Attleboro District Court to punching two men and kicking one of them on Sept. 20, 2015 in the area of the 495 Marketplace on Route 123.

